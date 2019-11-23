12 killed, 10 hurt as minibus overturns in India

Twelve people were killed and 10 others injured when the minibus they were travelling in overturned in a bid to save a bull in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Saturday, Trend reports citing Tribune India.

The accident occurred early in the morning, police said, adding that the victims were on their way to Hisar in Haryana from Maharashtra’s Latur.

A bull suddenly came in the middle of the highway, forcing the driver to apply brakes, but he could not control the vehicle which overturned.

Twelve people, including six women, were killed and 10 injured. Four of the injured were admitted to the SMS hospital in Jaipur, while the remaining six were being treated at a Nagaur hospital, the police said.

