ADB, Bangladesh sign agreements for skills development, water supply, sanitation projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Bangladesh have signed an agreement for 150 million U.S. dollars in loan to continue to support sector-focused job-ready skills training, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The assistance is under the third and last tranche of the ongoing Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) in providing market-responsive skills training through partnerships with public institutes, industry associations and other organizations, covering skills requirements in 10 industry sectors.

Monowar Ahmed, secretary of Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Manmohan Parkash, country director of ADB in Bangladesh, signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at a ceremony in Dhaka.

They also signed agreement for 11 million U.S. dollars in loan to help develop two priority urban sector projects in water supply and sanitation.

