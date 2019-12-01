Tunisians protest in southern town after man sets himself alight

1 December 2019 01:49 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisian police used tear gas to disperse dozens of protesters who blocked roads in the southern town of Jelma on Saturday following the death of a young man who burned himself to death, witnesses said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Abdelwahed Hablani, 25, set himself on fire and died in hospital on Friday in protest at poverty and poor living conditions, echoing the 2010 self immolation of Mohammed Bouazizi, whose death triggered the Arab Spring.

The protesters on Saturday afternoon burnt tires before police intervened to reopen roads, firing tear gas canisters, the witnesses said, but the demonstrations were continuing late into Saturday evening.

Hablani had occasional work as a casual laborer in Jelma, located near Bouazizi’s home city of Sidi Bouzid in Tunisia’s deeply impoverished interior. He was buried on Saturday.

Since Bouazizi’s death in December 2010, numerous young men have followed his example by setting themselves alight in the face of Tunisia’s chronic economic difficulties.

Mass protests that followed Bouazizi’s funeral resulted in January 2011 in a revolution that pushed from power the veteran autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile in Saudi Arabia in September, and introduced democracy.

Tunisia held free presidential and parliamentary elections in September and October, but economic frustrations and perceived failures of repeated elected governments to improve state services led voters to largely reject the major parties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Colombia protests enter fifth day; Duque meets with unions, business leaders
Other News 26 November 08:49
Over 110 people killed in protests in Iraq
Other News 24 November 23:13
6 killed, 158 wounded in anti-gov't protests in southern Iraq
Other News 24 November 21:17
Three people killed in anti-government protests in Iraqi southern city - reports
World 24 November 16:53
Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus
Other News 24 November 02:29
Three dead after Colombia protests, as country wakes to transport problems
Other News 22 November 23:59
Latest
Houthi rebels say 2nd aircraft shot down over Yemen in 2 days
Arab World 02:35
Dutch police arrest 35-year-old suspect in Hague stabbings
Europe 01:10
People convicted of terror offenses must serve full prison terms: UK PM
Europe 00:12
Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters
Other News 30 November 23:23
Hostage situation in Rio ends with no casualties
Other News 30 November 22:47
TANAP project to increase Azerbaijan’s strategic role in region, world
Business 30 November 21:54
Iran, IAEA agree to cooperate on 4 new nuclear projects
Iran 30 November 21:51
Gabon president's spokesman detained in anti-corruption crackdown
Other News 30 November 21:18
China allocates $143 billion of special bonds quota
China 30 November 20:28