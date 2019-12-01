Iraqi premier resigns, ministers to continue their work

1 December 2019 07:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Iraqi government will continue its work despite the resignation of the country’s prime minister on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Once the [premier’s] resignation is accepted, the government will get the ‘acting’ status and will continue to perform its duties in full," the statement says.

Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi tendered his resignation to the country’s parliament on Saturday. The parliament will vote on the issue on Sunday.

Mahdi, who led the government since October 24, 2018, said he made the final decision after consultations with the Supreme Court head.

"My resignation is necessary for ending the crisis in the country," he said. "The cabinet that I used to head was created in difficult conditions and acted as the government of national salvation."

Mahdi said his government "did a lot to support the economy", expressing hope that "protests and the security situation would not affect the reforms and projects."

In line with the constitution, his resignation is to be approved by the majority of lawmakers. After that, the parliamentary majority will nominate its candidate to the vacant post within 15 days. The new premier will have one month to appoint members his cabinet.

Protests have been raging throughout Iraq since early October when people took to the streets because of deteriorating living conditions, high unemployment rates among young people and corruption. Protesters demand that the country’s government resign and a snap parliamentary election be held. Almost all protest activities are resulting in violence, so far killing more than 350 people and leaving over 15,000 injured.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq PM says he will quit after cleric's call
Iran 29 November 23:22
Iraq condemns attack on Iran's consulate in southern Najaf
Other News 28 November 08:29
Iraqi Najaf's governor says nearly 50 policemen injured in violence outside Iranian consulate
Other News 28 November 05:55
Six killed, 15 wounded as three blasts rock Iraqi capital
Arab World 27 November 00:01
Iraqi air force strikes Daesh fuel, vehicle storage facilities
Arab World 26 November 22:12
Over 110 people killed in protests in Iraq
Other News 24 November 23:13
Latest
Avalanche kills two skiers in northwest Italy
Europe 08:45
9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash
US 08:07
New Zealand to expect more heat for summer
Other News 06:43
Minor and adult injured in shooting in New Orleans
US 05:55
Naval exercises of Iran, Russia, China to begin in late December
Russia 05:19
German social democrats elect new leaders
Europe 04:29
Five suspected cartel gunmen killed in Mexican town near US border
Other News 03:37
Houthi rebels say 2nd aircraft shot down over Yemen in 2 days
Arab World 02:35
Tunisians protest in southern town after man sets himself alight
Other News 01:49