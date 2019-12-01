Iraqi premier resigns, ministers to continue their work

The Iraqi government will continue its work despite the resignation of the country’s prime minister on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Once the [premier’s] resignation is accepted, the government will get the ‘acting’ status and will continue to perform its duties in full," the statement says.

Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi tendered his resignation to the country’s parliament on Saturday. The parliament will vote on the issue on Sunday.

Mahdi, who led the government since October 24, 2018, said he made the final decision after consultations with the Supreme Court head.

"My resignation is necessary for ending the crisis in the country," he said. "The cabinet that I used to head was created in difficult conditions and acted as the government of national salvation."

Mahdi said his government "did a lot to support the economy", expressing hope that "protests and the security situation would not affect the reforms and projects."

In line with the constitution, his resignation is to be approved by the majority of lawmakers. After that, the parliamentary majority will nominate its candidate to the vacant post within 15 days. The new premier will have one month to appoint members his cabinet.

Protests have been raging throughout Iraq since early October when people took to the streets because of deteriorating living conditions, high unemployment rates among young people and corruption. Protesters demand that the country’s government resign and a snap parliamentary election be held. Almost all protest activities are resulting in violence, so far killing more than 350 people and leaving over 15,000 injured.

