At least 14 killed in attack on Burkina Faso church

2 December 2019 05:05 (UTC+04:00)

At least 14 people were shot dead in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso on Sunday morning, the government said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The identity of the gunmen was not immediately clear and further details on the attack had yet to emerge. Burkinabe armed forces were caring for the wounded and searching the area, the government said in a statement..

The attack took place in the village of Hantoukoura near the border with Niger in the Est region, an area known for banditry that has come under attack over the past year from suspected jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

On Nov. 6 gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying mine workers in the Est region, killing 39.

The timing of the latest incident, during hours of worship, mirrored other attacks on Christians this year — a new phenomenon in a West African country that has long prided itself on its religious tolerance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lebanese army says 4 men detained for attacking bank in Tripoli
Arab World 27 November 08:32
At least 24 Malian servicemen killed, 29 injured in militant attack
World 19 November 05:09
Three people injured in Belgium after being attacked by migrant
Europe 17 November 01:55
Polish authorities arrest two people suspected of planning anti-Muslim attack
Europe 14 November 02:54
10 suspected terrorists killed during their ambush on gendarmerie post in eastern Burkina Faso
Other News 11 November 23:00
Several killed in attack on Canadian mine convoy in Burkina Faso
Other News 7 November 01:01
Latest
Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo
World 05:51
Shootouts in northern Mexico kill 21, pile pressure on president
World 04:05
Putin, Xi Jinping to launch Power of Siberia pipeline
Russia 02:38
At least 24 people killed in bus crash in Tunisia
Other News 01:41
No indications for terrorist motive in the Hague stabbing: police
Europe 00:47
Syrian Air Defence repel drone attack on airport near city of Hama
Arab World 1 December 23:55
Israeli Defence Minister approves new Jewish neighbourhood in Hebron
Israel 1 December 22:39
British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack
Europe 1 December 21:33
New EU Commission head to start with climate summit, Africa trip
Europe 1 December 21:24