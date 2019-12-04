Nintendo to launch Switch in China on Dec 10 priced at $300

4 December 2019 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s Nintendo Co said on Wednesday it will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 priced at 2,099 yuan ($298), with local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) on Wednesday, opening a major new front in Nintendo’s drive to expand the reach of the home-portable Switch device beyond its core fanbase as it heads into the year-end shopping season.

The retail price for the launch, which aims to establish Nintendo’s control over China’s grey market for the device, includes popular game New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and a one-year warranty. The pricing is in line with countries such as Japan and the United States.

Nintendo plans to release hit titles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey in China in the next few weeks, with a launch for its handheld-only Switch Lite device, which went on sale worldwide in September, also being prepared for that country.

