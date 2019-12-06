Australian firefighters worry about wildfires approaching Sydney

6 December 2019 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Firefighters battled to contain nearly 150 fires burning in New South Wales state on Friday as strong winds fanned the flames and again shrouded Sydney, Australia’s biggest city, in hazardous smoke, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Bushfires have killed at least four people and destroyed more than 680 homes since the start of November. Fires are still burning in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland states.

While nearly 150 blazes were alight across Australia’s east coast, New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said authorities were particularly concerned about eight fires now at emergency levels around Sydney, the state capital where about 5 million people live.

“They have the potential or are expected to spread further east, which unfortunately is getting into more populated areas, villages, communities, isolated rural areas, and other farming practices and businesses throughout the region,” Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney.

Several fires to the northwest of the city had joined together to create one massive blaze, spreading with hot, dry winds, he said.

Bushfires are common in Australia, but this year’s fire season has begun much earlier than usual, with temperatures soaring regularly above 40 degrees C (104°F) before the start of the southern summer and high winds scouring the drought-parched landscape.

Australia’s worst bushfires on record destroyed thousands of homes in Victoria in February 2009, killing 173 people and injuring 414 more.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australian lawmakers urged to raise age of criminal responsibility
Other News 29 November 07:29
Australia gives $300 million loan to Papua New Guinea
Other News 23 November 09:23
Worley and Uzbekistan may open joint engineering center
Oil&Gas 20 November 09:43
Bushfires rage across Australia's east coast
Other News 16 November 07:17
Australians ordered to evacuate as firefighters struggle to contain bushfires
Other News 13 November 07:55
Hyundai win title as bushfires force cancellation of Rally of Australia
Other News 12 November 08:25
Latest
China says to waive tariffs for some soybeans, pork purchased from U.S
China 10:27
Launch of airport in Iran's Chabahar to help boost business, tourism
Business 10:15
Azerbaijani FM meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Politics 10:05
Iran wants to co-op with Azerbaijan in satellite research & production (Exclusive)
ICT 10:03
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 6
Finance 10:03
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6
Finance 10:00
Construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway to be accelerated in Iran's Sistan & Baluchistan
Business 09:59
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 09:49
Minister: Azerbaijan interested in further cooperation with ADB
Business 09:41