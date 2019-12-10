New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

10 December 2019 00:27 (UTC+04:00)

New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were still missing a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island, killing at least five people, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Whakatane, a town near the volcanic White Island, that a number of people were in hospital in critical condition.

She said that New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia were among the inhured.

A police spokesman said that 31 people were in hospital. He confirmed that five people had died.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volcano erupts in New Zealand's White Island
Other News 9 December 07:33
New Zealand to expect more heat for summer
Other News 1 December 06:43
New Zealand central bank plans to ramp up oversight of banks
Other News 27 November 11:59
5.9-magnitude quake jolts New Zealand, felt by thousands
Other News 24 November 05:23
Pilot killed in private plane crash at New Zealand lake
World 22 November 07:19
NZ central bank holds rates, clips doves' wings as kiwi soars
Other News 13 November 08:15
Latest
Azerbaijani FM meets Pakistani envoy upon completion of his diplomatic tenure (PHOTO)
Politics 00:58
Erdogan says he wants to discuss situation in Libya with Putin
Turkey 9 December 23:43
Two arrested in connection with Japanese doctor’s murder in Afghanistan
World 9 December 23:09
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 9 December 22:16
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Georgia (Exclusive)
Turkey 9 December 22:05
Peruvian authorities arrest 27 army members for fuel theft
Other News 9 December 21:59
Iraqi parliament agrees candidacy for prime minister amid street protests
Arab World 9 December 21:16
Iran discloses National Development Fund's share in oil export
Business 9 December 20:57
Rouhani: Iran provides itself with energy
Business 9 December 20:36