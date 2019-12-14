Former Sudan president Bashir sentenced to two years in detention for corruption

14 December 2019 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

A Sudanese court on Saturday convicted former president Omar al-Bashir on corruption charges and sentenced him to two years of detention in a reform facility, the first ruling against the ex-leader ousted by mass unrest, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The presiding judge said Bashir, 75, who was deposed by the military in April following months of street protests against his three-decade rule, was being sent to the reform facility, rather than a prison, on account of his age.

He also ordered the confiscation of millions of euros and Sudanese pounds found in Bashir’s residence when he was toppled. The charges, which included possession of illicit foreign currency, carried a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Bashir’s prosecution is a test of how fast and how far military and civilian authorities now sharing power in Sudan will act to overturn his legacy.

Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants against him in 2009 and 2010 on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s restive Darfur region.

Dressed in traditional white robes and a turban, Bashir watched silently from inside a metal defendant’s cage while the judge, Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman, read out the verdict.

“The convict, Omar al-Bashir, is consigned to a social reform facility for a period of two years...The sums of foreign and national currency that were seized are confiscated,” Abdelrahman said.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded protests earlier this year, welcomed the verdict as a “political and moral condemnation” of Bashir and his regime, while noting that it was only one of several cases against the former president and his allies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sudan says it has reduced troops in Yemen to 5,000
Other News 9 December 02:24
Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000
Arab World 8 December 20:10
Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
Other News 3 December 22:35
Sudan approves law to 'dismantle' former regime
Other News 29 November 04:09
62 illegal immigrants deported by Libya
Other News 18 November 08:58
Sudan strives to overcome political, economic challenges
Other News 18 November 00:26
Latest
Supporters throng streets as Myanmar leader Suu Kyi returns from The Hague
Other News 22:25
Swiss body considers ban on Swatch unit selling parts - Schweiz am Wochenende
Other News 21:40
Switzerland to exchange financial information with Azerbaijan
Finance 21:01
North Korea conducts new test at rocket site, aims to 'overpower U.S. nuclear threats'
Other News 20:42
Anger erupts at U.N. climate summit as major economies resist bold action
Europe 19:24
Iran bans foreign visits of officials of state-owned companies
Politics 17:39
268 people already applied for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:07
Iran’s Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase oil production
Oil&Gas 16:58
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan - important country in regional processes
Politics 16:47