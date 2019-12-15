Argentina's new government increases export taxes on disgruntled farmers

15 December 2019 05:15 (UTC+04:00)

Argentina raised farm export taxes, the country’s main source of foreign exchange, with a decree on Saturday aimed at increasing government revenue ahead of restructuring talks on about $100 billion in sovereign bonds and loans, Trend reports citing Reuters.

With the cash-strapped government facing significant debt maturities in 2020, farmers had been expecting an increase in export taxes on crops such as soybeans, wheat and corn. Growers, already harried by high financing costs in the inflation-racked country, where the benchmark interest rate is at 63%, had been dreading the expected increase in grains export taxes.

“Given the serious situation that public finances are going through, urgent adoption is necessary to meet, at least partially, budget expenditures with new resources,” the decree stated.

Reuters contacted representatives of the ministries of economy and agriculture to obtain details of the measure, but the officials declined to comment on the technicalities of the decree, which said the tax on corn and wheat of 4 pesos per export dollar would no longer be in effect.

The government office that registers grains exports will be closed on Monday while the new tax structure is put in place.

“I understand that there was an increase in grains export taxes. What we do not know is in what magnitude because there are several ways to make the formulas. The decree is not clear,” Carlos Iannizzotto, head of Coninagro, one of Argentina’s main farm groups, told Reuters.

“It fills us with questions because in a context of no economic growth and high inflation, a measure like this is out of order,” he said. “It is not a good start.”

Argentina is the world’s No. 3 corn and soybean exporter as well as its top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

The country’s new agriculture minister, former left-leaning congressman Luis Basterra, was sworn in on Tuesday after Peronist President Alberto Fernandez was inaugurated to replace free-markets advocate Mauricio Macri, who failed to win re-election due to the unpopularity of his tight fiscal policies.

Basterra’s appointment was met with some scepticism by farmers worried about increased state intervention in the markets under the new Peronist administration.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Argentina's Fernandez unveils new cabinet, names key economic roles
Other News 7 December 05:24
5.8-magnitude quake hits 63km SW of San Luis, Argentina
Other News 20 November 05:31
IMF says ready to 'engage' with Argentina president-elect on loan program
Other News 8 November 00:50
Mexico wants to bolster economic ties with Argentina
Other News 4 November 23:19
Argentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump
Other News 2 November 18:13
Argentine media call Fernandez election winner in worrying sign for Macri
Other News 28 October 04:16
Latest
62 arrested for illegal mining in Ghana
Other News 07:44
Tens of thousands of North Macedonian citizens join clean-up campaign
Europe 06:51
Uzbek Senate approves law to protect investors' rights in special economic zones
Uzbekistan 05:58
Protests rage as US, UK warn on travel to northeast India
Other News 04:29
Albania seeks arrests for quake deaths in collapsed buildings
Europe 03:47
Frustrated with climate talks, activists dump manure outside Madrid summit
Europe 02:59
Iran backs peaceful solutions to Karabakh conflict: FM spox
Politics 02:03
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 01:05
Italy's anti-Salvini 'sardines' take protest to Rome
Europe 00:15