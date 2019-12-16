Protesters clash with police in Beirut again

On Sunday night, Lebanese protesters engaged in clashes with security forces near the Parliament building in Beirut, where the consultations to appoint a new prime minister are scheduled to start on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the AFP news agency, demonstrators attacked police with water bottles and firecrackers, with police officers using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the attackers.

It still remains unknown if there were any casulties at the scene.

On Saturday, dozens of demonstrators and policemen were injured and ferried to hospitals as police forces had to use tear gas and rubber sticks to oppose violent Shiite youths in central Beirut.

The Lebanese capital's Martyrs' Square and Ring Bridge have become common gathering places for demonstrators since the beginning of the protests. Although largely peaceful and non-partisan, participants have witnessed several attacks from aggressive youths.

The political situation in Lebanon has been tense ever since mass protests triggered by a deepening economic crisis forced the government to step down in October. President Michel Aoun has been struggling to put together a new government.

