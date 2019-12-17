7 African migrants drown off Moroccan coast, 70 rescued

17 December 2019 02:17 (UTC+04:00)

Seven sub-Saharan African migrants have drowned after their inflatable boat faced difficulties off Morocco's coast on Monday, and 70 have been rescued, Trend reports citing XInhua.

A coast guard of the Moroccan Royal Navy discovered on Monday off the Northern city of Nador the corpses of seven sub-Saharan nationals, including three women, reported official news agency MAP quoting a military source.

Another 70 migrants, all from sub-Saharan African countries, were rescued after facing difficulties aboard an inflatable boat, it added.

The survivors, including 10 women and a baby who were in a poor health condition, received first aid aboard the coast guard unit, and were brought safe to the port of Nador, it said.

Morocco has become a hub for African migrants who seek to reach Europe for a better life. Thousands of migrants try to flee poverty and unrest in Africa each year through Morocco to Europe, either by land or by sea.

A total of 19,604 migrants had illegally reached the Spanish coasts until Oct. 14 this year, against 43,467 migrants during the same period in 2018, a drop of 54.9 percent, said a report by the Spanish Interior Ministry on illegal immigration in 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Morocco, Jamaica vow to promote cooperation
Other News 12 December 03:59
Morocco, IEA sign joint action program
Other News 7 December 06:33
Illegal migrant shot and wounded in Croatia
Europe 29 November 05:34
Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 62 African migrants on board
Europe 25 November 03:01
Five bodies found after migrant boat crash off Sicily's coast
Europe 24 November 21:57
149 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Italian coast
Europe 24 November 09:00
Latest
Mexico, U.S. seek to dispel tension over labor tweak to trade deal
Other News 01:32
Argentine farmers balk at new grains export taxes, say output will suffer
Other News 00:28
FIFA demands over $2 million in restitution from Blatter, Platini
Europe 16 December 23:31
Boeing suppliers bracing for temporary halt in 737 MAX output
US 16 December 22:32
Azerbaijani community: Discrimination policy demonstrates Armenia’s long-term ideology
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 21:39
EIB supports social and economic infrastructure of Georgia
Finance 16 December 21:15
Armenians, who shed blood of innocents, today pass themselves off as victims - Turkish newspaper
Turkey 16 December 21:01
Turkey’s export of fruits and vegetables down by 13%
Turkey 16 December 20:56
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated for development of socio-economic sphere
Finance 16 December 20:47