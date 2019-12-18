12 killed in prison shooting near Panama City

18 December 2019 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

At least 12 prisoners were killed and 13 others injured during a shooting Tuesday in a prison near Panama City, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Several guns, including five handguns and three long-barrelled firearms, were seized after the shooting at La Joyita prison, 25 km east of the capital, said the police.

Panama's Deputy Police Chief Alexis Munoz said that the shooting originated from within the prison, which is plagued by overcrowding and rivalry between gangs.

