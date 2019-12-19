Brazilian Congress approves federal budget for 2020

19 December 2019 01:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Brazilian Congress approved on Tuesday the basic text of the country's 2020 federal budget, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

However, congressmen are still voting on some aspects of the budget.

The party fund used for spending on political parties, an important aspect of the 2020 budget, will reach 959 million reals (236 million U.S. dollars), while the campaign fund used for next year's municipal elections will amount to 2 billion reals (492 million dollars).

The minimum wage will increase by 3.3 percent to 1,031 reals (253.94 dollars) per month. Bolsa Familia, a social welfare program, will have a budget of 29.5 billion reals (7.2 billion dollars).

The budget may be impacted if a constitutional amendment to limit the increase of mandatory expenses, such as the payment for public service workers, is approved.

