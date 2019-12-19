Australian waterbomber helicopter dwarfed by huge wildfire

19 December 2019 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Firefighters battling huge bushfires in Australia used a waterbombing helicopter to try and douse a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney on Thursday, with aerial footage showing the aircraft dwarfed by thick black and grey billowing smoke, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Officials in New South Wales (NSW) state declared the second state-wide emergency in as many months on Thursday as more than 100 fires burned across the state, more than half of them uncontrolled.

Three major blazes were burning around Sydney, blanketing the harbor city in ash and smoke, as temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in some areas.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) posted footage on its official Twitter account of one of those fires, at Green Wattle Creek, around 80 kms (50 miles) southeast of Sydney, as it jumped a railway line.

The short clip showed the waterbomber aircraft flying through the thick cloud to dump water on flames burning in bushland just meters from homes.

The RFS has warned people in high-danger areas to evacuate early as “there are simply not enough fire trucks for every house”.

“If you call for help, you may not get it,” the RFS said in an alert issued on Thursday. “Do not expect a fire truck. Do not expect a knock on the door. Do not expect a phone call.”

The state of emergency declared in NSW gives firefighters broad powers to control government resources, force evacuations, close roads and shut down utilities in a state that is home to more than 7 million people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australia's NSW state declares state of emergency amid bushfire threat
Other News 05:25
645 kg of MDMA found in barbecues in Australia's Sydney
Other News 17 December 07:49
Australia firefighters accidentally spread blaze ahead of heatwave
Other News 17 December 04:52
Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights
Other News 16 December 10:31
Qantas selects Airbus over Boeing for world's longest flights
Other News 13 December 11:37
China expects tourism shift from U.S., Australia to Asia for Lunar New Year
China 12 December 12:46
Latest
Saudi Aramco shifting focus of its investments both domestically and abroad
Oil&Gas 12:00
Uzbekistan’s National Bank signs loan agreement with British Frontera Capital
Finance 11:39
Gross Domestic Product increases in Georgia
Business 11:36
Deadline for transferring electoral protocols of municipal elections from DECs to precinct commissions ends in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:29
Prices on goods exported by Kazakhstan down
Business 11:29
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers on import duties reduction
Business 11:24
Status of industrial projects in Uzbekistan for 2019
Business 11:13
China announces new tariff exclusions for some U.S. imports
China 11:08
Azerbaijani company to increase production of metal structures
Business 10:58