Cuban parliament names Manuel Marrero to be prime minister

The Cuban parliament on Saturday confirmed Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero as prime minister of the Caribbean island nation, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Cuba already has prime minister: The National Assembly appointed, on proposal of the president of the Republic, Manuel Marrero Cruz, who served as minister of tourism," it said on Facebook.

The legislature, which met for a regular session on Saturday, also appointed six deputy prime ministers.

​The position of prime minister was changed to president in 1976 but was restored earlier this year when Cuba adopted a new constitution after a referendum.

