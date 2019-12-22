Cuban parliament names Manuel Marrero to be prime minister

22 December 2019 00:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Cuban parliament on Saturday confirmed Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero as prime minister of the Caribbean island nation, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Cuba already has prime minister: The National Assembly appointed, on proposal of the president of the Republic, Manuel Marrero Cruz, who served as minister of tourism," it said on Facebook.

The legislature, which met for a regular session on Saturday, also appointed six deputy prime ministers.

​The position of prime minister was changed to president in 1976 but was restored earlier this year when Cuba adopted a new constitution after a referendum.

