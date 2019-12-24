Brazil hits record oil output of 3 mln bpd

Brazil's oil output reached a record of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the Brazilian government said on Monday, Trend with reference to Xinhua reports.

Last month's oil production reached 3.09 million bpd, breaking the previous record of 2.98 million bpd set in August, according to the state-run National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

In November, oil production grew 4.3 percent compared with October and 20.4 percent compared with November 2018.

Natural gas output also set a record in November, reaching 137 million cubic meters a day, up 3.8 percent from October and up 21.6 percent year-on-year.

Brazil boasts giant fuel reserves in deep waters off its Atlantic coast that are just now beginning to be exploited.

