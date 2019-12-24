Brazil hits record oil output of 3 mln bpd

24 December 2019 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil's oil output reached a record of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the Brazilian government said on Monday, Trend with reference to Xinhua reports.

Last month's oil production reached 3.09 million bpd, breaking the previous record of 2.98 million bpd set in August, according to the state-run National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

In November, oil production grew 4.3 percent compared with October and 20.4 percent compared with November 2018.

Natural gas output also set a record in November, reaching 137 million cubic meters a day, up 3.8 percent from October and up 21.6 percent year-on-year.

Brazil boasts giant fuel reserves in deep waters off its Atlantic coast that are just now beginning to be exploited.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil's Bolsonaro goes to hospital after fall, no injuries detected
Other News 07:51
Brazil to save 26 billion U.S. dollars with lower interest rates: president
Other News 21 December 18:17
US decided to refrain from imposing tariffs on Brazilian steel – President Bolsonaro
World 21 December 04:44
Brazil raises 2020 GDP growth forecast, inflation seen stable
Other News 19 December 17:03
Brazilian Congress approves federal budget for 2020
Other News 19 December 01:19
Bodies of 7 men found in vehicle in Rio, Brazil
Other News 16 December 04:27
Latest
Construction Cost Index increases in Georgia
Construction 12:17
Almost 80 km of pipes for new gas pipelines laid in Uzbekistan
Business 12:15
Kazakhstan's economic growth to be good in 2020 - ministry
Business 12:12
UzAuto Motors launches 4 new car models in Uzbekistan
Business 12:05
Iran's budget deficit to be reduced by $9.5 B via preventing tax evasion
Business 12:02
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian minister of economic development (PHOTO)
Politics 11:58
Georgia puts up governmental residential buildings for auction
Business 11:56
Uzbekistan exempts 2,000 types of goods from customs duties
Business 11:49
Economic relations between Georgia, South Korea to become more active
Business 11:46