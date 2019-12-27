Brazil's Lula faces new indiction for corruption

Brazil's federal police indicted former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday for another case of corruption, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The case involves donations made by construction company Odebrecht to the Lula Institute the former president founded after he left office.

According to the federal police, the donations to the institute, which were made between December 2013 and March 2014 and amounted to 4 million reals (1 million U.S. dollars), originated from an Odebrecht account habitually used to pay bribes.

Lula, the Lula Institute's head Paulo Okamoto, and former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci were charged with corruption and money laundering.

Lula's defense lawyers said that the accusations do not make any sense, as the supposed bribes were paid when Lula had not been in office for years.

Lula's last term ended in 2010.

