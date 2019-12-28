General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2020

28 December 2019 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

The General Assembly on Friday approved an annual regular budget for the United Nations, in its first annual planning and budgeting in 45 years, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The budget for 2020 is 3.074 billion U.S. dollars, compared with 2.849 billion dollars for 2019.

Since 1974, the UN budget had been prepared every two years.

The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.

The world body has a separate budget for its peacekeeping operations. The peacekeeping budget is 6.51 billion dollars for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.

The regular budget covers the calendar year.

