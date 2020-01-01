North Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future

1 January 2020 03:19 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday vowed to continue developing his country’s nuclear deterrent and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future, state media KCNA said, after the United States missed a year-end deadline for a restart of denuclearization talks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

While accusing Washington of making “gangster-like demands,” Kim said at a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting that the scope of the nuclear deterrent will depend on the United States’ future attitude, leaving the door for dialogue open.

