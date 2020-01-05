Magnitude 6.5 earthquake registered in Oaxaca, Mexico

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook southern Mexico on Saturday night; the authorities were not immediately able to estimate the number of casualties or extent of damage, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, 38 km southeast of Union Hidalgo in the southern state of Oaxaca on the nation's Pacific coast, Mexico's Seismology Service reported in its Twitter account.

​There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake.

Earlier, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck 119 kilometres south-west of the municipality of Suchiate, Mexico.

