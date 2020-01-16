UN says will look into Anadolu Agency raid in Cairo

16 January 2020 07:56 (UTC+04:00)

UN outlined its concerns over the protection of journalists on Wednesday following a raid by Egyptian authorities on the Cairo bureau of Anadolu Agency (AA), Trend reports citing AA.

Speaking with reporters in New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he was not aware of the raid in Cairo and said his colleagues at the world body would seek more information about those detained.

“We are very concerned by any reports of arrest or detention of journalists and we will look into it,” said Dujarric.

Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees Tuesday evening.

The detainees, which include one Turkish citizen, were taken to an unknown location.

Turkey condemned the raid and called for the immediate release of the four employees.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said the employees had been “illegally detained” and called for their speedy release.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the raid an “act of violence” that demonstrated Egypt’s “negative approach” towards press freedom, democracy and transparency.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog, the Middle East is one of the world’s worst regions for media freedoms, with broad restrictions on media outlets and widespread harassment and detention of reporters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey summons Egypt's Ankara charge d'affaires
Turkey 07:20
Police raid Anadolu Agency office in Cairo, detain 4
Other News 06:59
Uzbekistan joins European agreement on carriage of dangerous goods
Transport 15 January 15:49
Turkmenistan discussing industrial development co-op with UN
Business 15 January 12:26
UN expects Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to take part in conference in Berlin - spokesperson
World 15 January 03:20
Turkmenistan, UN adopt joint working plans for 2020
Turkmenistan 14 January 18:54
Latest
US resumes military operations with Iraq after 2-week pause
US 08:01
Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia after 2.5 years
Turkey 07:35
Turkey summons Egypt's Ankara charge d'affaires
Turkey 07:20
Police raid Anadolu Agency office in Cairo, detain 4
Other News 06:59
'Phase 2' U.S.-China trade talks have already begun: Pence
US 06:01
Japan confirms first exposure of mysterious China virus
Other News 05:15
China launches new remote-sensing satellite
China 04:29
Trump urges Boeing to move fast on resolving 737 MAX issues
US 03:55
Britain to commit two billion pounds to new Northern Irish government
Europe 03:17