UN says will look into Anadolu Agency raid in Cairo

UN outlined its concerns over the protection of journalists on Wednesday following a raid by Egyptian authorities on the Cairo bureau of Anadolu Agency (AA), Trend reports citing AA.

Speaking with reporters in New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he was not aware of the raid in Cairo and said his colleagues at the world body would seek more information about those detained.

“We are very concerned by any reports of arrest or detention of journalists and we will look into it,” said Dujarric.

Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees Tuesday evening.

The detainees, which include one Turkish citizen, were taken to an unknown location.

Turkey condemned the raid and called for the immediate release of the four employees.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said the employees had been “illegally detained” and called for their speedy release.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the raid an “act of violence” that demonstrated Egypt’s “negative approach” towards press freedom, democracy and transparency.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog, the Middle East is one of the world’s worst regions for media freedoms, with broad restrictions on media outlets and widespread harassment and detention of reporters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news