5 shells hit military base housing U.S. forces in Iraq

1 February 2020 05:11 (UTC+04:00)

A total of five shells struck a military base housing U.S. forces in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack took place in the night when the shells landed on al-Qayyara air base in south of the provincial capital city of Mosul, the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The were no human or material casualties by the attack, the statement said.

A security source in Mosul told Xinhua that Katyusha rockets landed at the perimeter of al-Qayyara air base without causing casualties.

The attack came a week after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Baghdad upon the request of the Iraqi prominent Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr, in which he called for a scheduled withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq through peaceful means.

The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq on Jan. 5, two days after a U.S. drone strike killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

Over 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US Senate moves final Trump impeachment vote to Wednesday
US 05:56
US declares coronavirus a public health emergency, bans entry of people who could transmit it
US 03:14
Trump loosens Obama-era restrictions on military use of land mines
US 01:01
U.S. travel to Brazil jumps 39% with visa waiver
US 31 January 22:33
Poland signs contract to purchase 32 F-35 fighter jets
Europe 31 January 21:38
Chevron records slight increase in oil-equivalent production
Oil&Gas 31 January 17:49
Latest
Novel coronavirus death toll in China reaches 259 (UPDATE)
China 06:15
US Senate moves final Trump impeachment vote to Wednesday
US 05:56
UK officially leaves EU after 47 years of European membership
Europe 03:41
US declares coronavirus a public health emergency, bans entry of people who could transmit it
US 03:14
Germany confirms seventh coronavirus case
Europe 02:27
Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations
World 01:44
Trump loosens Obama-era restrictions on military use of land mines
US 01:01
Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus
China 00:15
5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 31 January 23:39