5 killed in bus-car crash on central Indonesia's highway

1 February 2020 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Five people were killed and another was in critical condition after a bus collided with a minivan on a highway in the central part of Indonesia on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The collision occurred when the minivan was running fast on the highway in South Sulawesi province's district of East Luwu so that the driver lost control of his vehicle, Senior Commissioner Frans Santoe said in the South Sulawesi provincial police headquarters.

The uncontrolled minivan was crossing the median of the road and hit the bus coming from the opposite direction, he said.

"The driver could not control his car and it then collided with the bus," said Frans in the province.

Four people aboard the minivan were killed at the scene and another one was dead when being rushed to a hospital, Frans said.

The officer said that the accident seriously damaged the minivan and destroyed the front part of the bus.

