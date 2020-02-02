4 missing after car plunges into canal in India

2 February 2020 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Four people are feared drowned after a car they were travelling in Sunday plunged into a canal in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The car with six people on-board fell into a canal in Ghaziabad, in the outskirts of Delhi, the capital city of India.

However, two people managed to swim to safety.

"Six people, including two women students of Uttaranchal University were on their way from Dehradun (Uttarakhand) to Mathura for a holiday. Early today in an accident, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the canal," a police official posted in Ghaziabad said. "Two of the survivors managed to swim up to the bank but four others are missing."

Police teams have rushed to the spot along with disaster response force personnel, who are carrying out searches for the missing in the canal.

"The search for the missing students is underway, so far we have been unable to trace them," the police official said.

Preliminary investigations carried out by police suggest the car was being driven at a high speed, after which it hit the roadside divider and then plunged into the canal.

