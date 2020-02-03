Vietnam confirms three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to eight

3 February 2020 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Vietnam confirmed an additional three cases of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the country’s total to eight cases, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The latest confirmed case were in the same flight from Wuhan, China, to Vietnam and had close contact with three previous patients detected on Jan. 30

The cases are currently limited to four provinces out of 63 in Vietnam.

On Saturday, Vietnam declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus epidemic and said it would halt all flights to and from mainland China.

The government advised its citizens to limit large gatherings. Trade and exchanges with China are discouraged during this time.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations
World 1 February 01:44
Vietnam confirms first 2 novel coronavirus cases
Other News 23 January 23:29
Restaurant fire kills 4 in Vietnam
Other News 7 December 2019 08:39
SOCAR Trading to provide Azerbaijani oil to Vietnam refinery
Oil&Gas 30 November 2019 12:59
Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck
Other News 27 November 2019 10:19
UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths
Europe 22 November 2019 15:25
Latest
Last platform of Phase 14 of Iran-Qatar joint South Pars gas field installed
Oil&Gas 10:31
Ryanair to take longer to reach 200 million passenger target due to 737 MAX woes
Europe 10:30
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s NBC Bank increase
Finance 10:25
Iran continues revival of small mines
Business 10:23
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy various equipment parts
Tenders 10:08
Epsilon increasing capacity of gas transmission system in Uzbekistna's Kashkadarya region
Construction 10:05
Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Wuhan
Kazakhstan 10:03
Epsilon boosts gas production at Khujum field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:02
Gold prices down in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3
Finance 10:01