Singapore Airshow to go ahead despite virus worries

The Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest gathering of aerospace and defense industry executives, will go ahead as planned but a meeting of international aviation officials has been canceled, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

There had been concerns over the staging of the event, scheduled to run over Feb. 11-16, after a virus outbreak in China prompted measures by several nations, including the wealthy city-state, to rein in the spread of infections.

