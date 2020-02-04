Singapore Airshow to go ahead despite virus worries

4 February 2020 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest gathering of aerospace and defense industry executives, will go ahead as planned but a meeting of international aviation officials has been canceled, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

There had been concerns over the staging of the event, scheduled to run over Feb. 11-16, after a virus outbreak in China prompted measures by several nations, including the wealthy city-state, to rein in the spread of infections.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Singapore bans China travelers to keep out coronavirus
Other News 31 January 16:03
Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore
Other News 29 January 14:05
Singapore's Scoot cancels flight to China's Wuhan over virus outbreak
Other News 23 January 09:43
US Approves $2.7 Billion Potential Sale of 12 F-35B Jets to Singapore
US 10 January 05:46
Uzbekistan position in World Passport Index revealed
Uzbekistan 9 January 12:31
Facebook corrects user's post under new Singapore fake news law
US 30 November 2019 09:52
Latest
Denmark, Azerbaijan have great prospects for cooperation in port industry, says envoy
Transport 11:03
Uzbekistan increases production of eco-friendly bags
Business 10:55
Enagas working on plan for specific development of renewable gases
Oil&Gas 10:49
More people suspected with coronavirus infection quarantined in Baku
Society 10:46
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 3
Oil&Gas 10:41
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 4
Finance 10:41
Enagas reveals investment plans for TAP
Oil&Gas 10:41
Most popular internet browser in Azerbaijan revealed
ICT 10:33
Turkmenistan to buy EMS helicopters in Russia
Transport 10:25