Tunisia's Islamist party says not to give confidence to new gov't

The Tunisian Islamist party Ennahdha (Renaissance) threatened not to grant confidence to the new government of Elias Fakhfakh, yet to be announced Friday evening, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Ennahdha will not support a government that does not respect the voters' will and representatives in parliament," said Abdelkarim Harouni, Ennahdha consultative assembly chairman, in a statement.

Harouni emphasized his party "is working on forming a national unity government."

He added that Ennahdha, which has a majority of 54 seats in parliament, rejects Prime Minister-designate Elias Fakhfakh's exclusion of the Heart of Tunisia party, which has 38 seats, from his new government's lineup.