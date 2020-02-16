5.6-magnitude quake hits Sorong of Indonesia: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 278 km south of Sorong, Indonesia, at 23:00:28 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 18.8 km, was initially determined to be at 3.3946 degrees south latitude and 131.4798 degrees east longitude.
