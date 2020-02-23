9 dead, 5 injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir
Nine people died and five were injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a local police told Xinhua over phone, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The accident occurred in the Malhar area of Kathua district on Saturday evening, the police said.
The victims included women and children.
"The eye-witnesses said that the vehicle, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), carrying 14 people, was being driven at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle at a sudden turn, and, as a result, the vehicle fell into a deep gorge," the police said.
