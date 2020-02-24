Death toll from coronavirus in mainland China reaches 2,592, over 77,100 infected

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 2,592, the National Health Commission said on Monday. A total of 77,100 people have been infected and 24,734 have been released from hospitals, it added, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

150 new fatalities and 409 new cases of coronavirus were registered on 23 February. Out of 150 deaths, 149 were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

"At 04:00 on 23 February, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) reported 409 new confirmed cases and 150 new deaths (149 in Hubei and 1 in Hainan). There were 398 new confirmed cases in Hubei (348 in Wuhan)", the statement said.

Earlier, Chinese health authorities reported a total of 2,442 deaths in mainland China, with more than 76,900 people infected.

Meanwhile, members of the China-World Health Organisation (WHO) team have concluded their visit to the city of Wuhan, where the new virus originated, to investigate the measures being taken to battle the outbreak, CGTN reported.

The WHO earlier declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.