All 16 of Vietnam's coronavirus sufferers cured

All 16 people in Vietnam infected with a new coronavirus have been cured, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that no new cases have been recorded since Feb. 13, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The last known patient, a 50-year-old man infected by his daughter who returned from China’s central city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, has recovered and is in good condition, the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the last patient would be discharged from hospital.

The rest, including a three-month-old baby, are improving, the ministry added.

Vietnam’s first report of the virus was about two Chinese citizens infected on Jan. 23.