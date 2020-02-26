Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tanimbar region, Indonesia
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The quake was at a depth of 49 km (31 miles), according to EMSC.
The Indonesia Geophysics Agency said there was no tsunami potential from the quake. Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.
