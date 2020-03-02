Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off Philippines

Eastern Philippines were struck by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the PHIVOLCS, the tremor was recorded at 21:19 GMT with the epicenter of the earthquake being located at the depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles), eight kilometers (about 5 miles) north-west of the municipality of Capoocan in the province of Leyte.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude.

There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.