China reports 45 new coronavirus cases on March 28
China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on March 28, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travelers from overseas, the health authority said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
A total of 3,300 people have now died in mainland China from COVID-19, with a reported 81,439 infections.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service automatically accepted all requests from foreigners to extend their stay
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of “Yeni klinika” medical institution in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BP continues operations in Azerbaijan in strict compliance with Cabinet of Ministers' recommendations
WB provides additional support to improving efficiency and innovation in Azerbaijan’s judicial system