Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

Thailand confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, said a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The new figures brought the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 1,771 and 12 fatalities.

The two new deaths included a 79-year-old Thai man from a southern province who attended a wedding in Malaysia in early March and a 58-year-old businessman who returned from England last month, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.