China reports 36 new coronavirus cases

China reported on Wednesday a fall in new confirmed coronavirus cases, with almost all cases imported from overseas, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

China had 36 new cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down from 48 a day earlier.

All but one of the cases were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases to 806.

Another 130 asymptomatic cases were reported, with a total of 1,367 such cases under observation as of March 31.

There was one reported new case of a local infection, in Guangdong province.