US-based radiology journal reports first COVID-19-associated case of brain damage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Trend:

First presumptive case of COVID-19–associated acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encephalopathy, i.e damage (lesions) in certain regions of the brain, has been reported, Trend reports with reference to the Radiology journal.

The acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encephalopathy is a rare encephalopathy that has been associated with other viral infections but has yet to be demonstrated as a result of COVID-19 infection. The report said that while coronavirus patients typically present with fever, shortness of breath, and cough, neurologic manifestations have also been reported, although to a much lesser extent.

The Radiology said that a female airline worker in her late fifties presented with a 3-day history of cough, fever, and altered mental status. The report said that initial laboratory work-up was negative for influenza, with the diagnosis of COVID-19 made by detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Images from the patient’s brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) demonstrated hemorrhagic rim enhancing lesions within certain brain’s regions.

“Acute necrotizing encephalopathy (ANE) is a rare complication of influenza and other viral infections. Accumulating evidence suggests that a subgroup of patients with severe COVID-19 might have a cytokine storm syndrome (a form of systemic inflammatory response syndrome). While predominantly described in the pediatric population, ANE is known to occur in adults as well,” the report said.

The report said that this is the first reported case of COVID-19–associated acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encephalopathy.

“As the number of patients with COVID-19 increases worldwide, clinicians and radiologists should be watching for this presentation among patients presenting with COVID-19 and altered mental status,” the report said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 47,000. Over 937,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 194,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.