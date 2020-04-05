India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 77 as total cases reach 3,374

India's federal health ministry Sunday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 77 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 3,374, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As on 9:00 a.m local time today, 77 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of two deaths and an increase of 302 cases since Saturday evening.

On Saturday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 3,072 and the death toll was 75.

According to ministry officials, so far 267 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 3,030," reads the information.

Sunday marks the 12th straight day of an ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic. Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country. All road, rail and air services have been suspended in wake of the lockdown, except essential services which are exempted.

The federal government has asked states to strictly enforce the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of its transmission in the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message on Friday urged people to switch off their lights at homes on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. local time and light up candles, torch or mobile flashlights for nine minutes to fight the COVID-19 darkness.