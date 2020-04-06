Indians light lamps to heed Modi's call for coronavirus comradeship

Other News 6 April 2020 01:25 (UTC+04:00)
Indians light lamps to heed Modi's call for coronavirus comradeship

Millions of Indians turned off their lights and lit up balconies and doorsteps with lamps, candles and flashlights on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to “challenge the darkness” spread by the coronavirus crisis, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Modi, who imposed a three-week long nationwide lockdown on March 25, asked all citizens to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m. local time on Sunday, and to display lamps and candles in a show of solidarity.

Modi’s call was met with a huge response, with many people lighting up their balconies. Others lit firecrackers, played musical instruments, and sang patriotic songs. Grid data showed India’s national power consumption plunging more than a quarter in a matter of minutes.

The show of unity came as the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 3,577, while the death toll rose to 83.

Some officials have warned that lockdowns could continue beyond April 14 in parts of India where new cases have been detected.

With the number of cases continuing to increase daily, India restricted the export of most diagnostic testing kits.

The government, which in recent weeks already banned the export of certain medicines, along with ventilators, masks and other protective gear needed by both patients and medical staff, issued the latest directive late on Saturday.

The move came even as U.S. President Donald Trump urged Modi in a phone call to release supplies of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Saturday.

In a briefing note on the conversation, India said the two leaders “agreed to deploy the full strength of the India–U.S. partnership to resolutely and effectively combat COVID-19.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries announces tender to buy laboratory equipment
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries announces tender to buy laboratory equipment
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries
Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender to conduct audit
Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender to conduct audit
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by 82,000 in past day - WHO World 02:30
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 but pace keeps slowing Europe 02:03
Indians light lamps to heed Modi's call for coronavirus comradeship Other News 01:25
UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms Europe 00:37
Kuwait to resume imports of foodstuff from Iran Iran 5 April 23:51
Canada's Ontario reports 4,038 COVID-19 cases, with 119 deaths Other News 5 April 22:36
Singapore reports 120 new COVID-19 cases Other News 5 April 21:10
Azerbaijani stars join #Evdəqal (stay home) campaign: Video project by Trend news agency Society 5 April 20:37
Georgian textile companies produce significant number of face masks Business 5 April 20:03
Production at Iran’s South Pars gas field up Oil&Gas 5 April 20:03
300 medical workers infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 5 April 20:00
Wheat harvest starting in Iran Business 5 April 19:53
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Company increases production Business 5 April 19:49
Georgia receives foodstuff, medical supplies via Batumi port Transport 5 April 19:46
Iran discloses revenues from kiwi exports Business 5 April 19:46
Iran’s Arak Heavy Water Reactor being built in new design Nuclear Program 5 April 19:46
Iran sees growth in agricultural sector Business 5 April 19:45
Two patients die from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 19:32
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934 Europe 5 April 19:12
COVID-19 death toll reaches 360, total cases climb to 8,536 in Africa: Africa CDC Other News 5 April 18:33
Morocco grants pardon for 5,654 prisoners Other News 5 April 18:07
Turkic Council Member States show profound spirit of collaboration in fight against COVID-19 pandemic Politics 5 April 17:37
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises by 19 to 559, cases top 21,000 Europe 5 April 16:44
Senegal's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 222, 82 cured Other News 5 April 16:12
Azerbaijan discloses tax incentives for business entities Economy 5 April 15:49
Georgia reports 2nd death from coronavirus Georgia 5 April 15:44
NAM member-states do not recognize so-called "elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 5 April 15:43
Almost 2,500 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 5 April 15:32
Unemployment rate down in Iran Society 5 April 15:32
Central Bank of Iran reports increase in exchange checks Finance 5 April 15:31
Serviceman killed in armed incident in southeastern Iran Society 5 April 15:28
More positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 15:27
Iran announces number of generators to be produced on basis of OHVG Oil&Gas 5 April 15:16
Iran to increase output of some products Business 5 April 15:13
Rouhani: Low-risk economic activities to start in Iran in several days Society 5 April 15:12
Oil products to go on sale in Iran Oil&Gas 5 April 15:06
Gasoline consumption decreases in Iran Oil&Gas 5 April 15:05
Production of Pars Petrochemical Company increases in Iran Oil&Gas 5 April 15:05
Number of oil wells drilled in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 5 April 15:00
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 12,418 Europe 5 April 14:22
Azerbaijan discloses budgetary funds to fight against coronavirus Economy 5 April 14:04
COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000 in Israel, death toll at 46 Israel 5 April 13:44
Kazakhstan reports 6th Covid-19 death Kazakhstan 5 April 13:30
More coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan, total at 569 (UPDATE) Kazakhstan 5 April 13:28
Azerbaijani government to guarantee 60 percent of new loans Economy 5 April 13:11
Azerbaijan creating new mechanism in construction sector Economy 5 April 12:44
Banks, insurance companies exempted from making payments in Azerbaijan in April Economy 5 April 12:19
Import of several products to Azerbaijan to be exempted from customs duties Politics 5 April 12:05
Azerbaijan to increase limit of electricity provided at preferential tariffs Economy 5 April 11:56
Azerbaijan prepares video instructions on rules of using sms-permission system Society 5 April 11:51
Baku Media Center prepares another video footage to support fight against coronavirus Society 5 April 11:50
Azerbaijani State Migration Service presents another video footage related to coronavirus Society 5 April 11:27
Russian Expert: New deal of OPEC+ to increase oil price, to be beneficial for Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 11:16
Iran's gas exports increase Oil&Gas 5 April 11:14
State Border Service: Armenian armed forces fire on vehicles in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district Politics 5 April 11:14
Iran's trade turnover with Eurasian Economic Union announced Business 5 April 11:13
Greece quarantines second camp after coronavirus case confirmed Europe 5 April 11:03
India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 77 as total cases reach 3,374 Other News 5 April 10:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 April 09:29
Chile registers 4,161 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths Other News 5 April 09:16
United slashes New York-area flights due to coronavirus US 5 April 08:35
Japan reports 367 more cases of COVID-19, 3,506 in total Other News 5 April 07:53
Saudi Arabia registers 140 new coronavirus cases Arab World 5 April 07:13
Minister: Slovenia sees Southern Gas Corridor as part of strengthening EU's supply security Oil&Gas 5 April 07:00
2 terrorists killed in Tunisia World 5 April 06:30
Brazil lawmakers pass 'war budget' as coronavirus cases top 10,000 Other News 5 April 05:12
Egypt confirms 5 more deaths from COVID-19, 71 in total Arab World 5 April 02:43
Spain to extend state of emergency to April 26 as rise in infections slows Europe 5 April 01:41
Nineteen killed in shootout in northern Mexico Other News 5 April 00:52
UK coronavirus death rate to stay high top medic says, as toll passes 4,300 Europe 4 April 23:55
COVID-19 cases in Turkey rise to 23,934 Turkey 4 April 22:55
Iraq confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Arab World 4 April 22:16
Heydar Aliyev Center supports France amid COVID-19 outbreak (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 4 April 21:26
Entry/exit to Azerbaijan suspended: Operational Headquarters Politics 4 April 21:00
OPEC+ ministerial meeting postponed to April 9 Oil&Gas 4 April 20:03
SOCAR: 10-15 mbpd output cut is probably implied not only by Saudis and Russia Oil&Gas 4 April 19:41
Restrictions on movement will also be applied to foreigners in Azerbaijan Society 4 April 19:27
EU approves coronavirus state support for Portugal, Poland, Greece Europe 4 April 19:04
Iran's Pars Oil and Gas Company fully operational Oil&Gas 4 April 17:54
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry talks state budget revenues for 1Q2020 Finance 4 April 15:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 4 April 15:39
Turkey's export to D-8 countries increases Turkey 4 April 15:34
Kazakhstan cancels import duties on various products Business 4 April 15:34
Georgia may tighten quarantine after first death from coronavirus Georgia 4 April 15:03
Ministry of Energy: Azerbaijan ready to continue supporting regulation of oil market Oil&Gas 4 April 15:01
Uzbekistan begins disinfection of streets Finance 4 April 14:53
Azerbaijan confirms 78 new cases of coronavirus Politics 4 April 14:47
Uranium extracting venture in Kazakhstan to buy electric motors via tender Tenders 4 April 14:46
One more death from coronavirus confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 4 April 14:46
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row Europe 4 April 14:37
Tehran faced heavy traffic despite social distancing instructions Iran 4 April 14:27
Rouhani: Iran's social distancing plan to continue Iran 4 April 14:04
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 4 April 14:04
Import of medical goods to be exempted from VAT in Georgia Finance 4 April 13:52
Production of Iran's Khouzestan Steel Company increases Business 4 April 13:49
Volume of dairy products export via Mazandaran province in Iran disclosed Business 4 April 13:37
Proposed 15 million bpd cut should be divided among all, not just Saudi-Russia Oil&Gas 4 April 13:30
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries announces tender to buy laboratory equipment Tenders 4 April 13:24
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center supports countries where COVID-19 widespread (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 4 April 13:23
Uzbekistan to build large agro-industrial cluster Business 4 April 13:17
All news