Egypt confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1,173 in total

The Egyptian Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday 103 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of novel coronavirus infections in the country to 1,173, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Seven Egyptians died from the viral respiratory disease on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 78, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

He added that six Egyptians recovered and were discharged from the isolation hospital, raising the number of recoveries in Egypt to 247.

Megahed pointed out that all COVID-19 cases in Egypt are currently receiving necessary medical care based on the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death on March 8, both of which were foreigners.

The 78 deaths from COVID-19 in Egypt include 70 Egyptians and eight foreigners.

Egypt has temporarily suspended schools and universities, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches, and shut down museums and archeological sites over COVID-19 concerns.

The country further started on March 25 a two-week partial curfew nationwide from early evening to early morning as part of the anti-COVID-19 measures.