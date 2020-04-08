Anti-coronavirus vaccine can be expected by yearend

An anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency can be expected by the end of the current year, the agency’s chief, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We hope to reach a pre-clinical phase by mid-June. So, the first phase of clinical trials can be expected by the yearend anyway. Right now, no. I think the realistic scenario is the end of the year," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

As of April 7, a total of 7,497 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 494 patients have recovered. According to data as of 10:30 Moscow time, fifty-eight patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,181). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.