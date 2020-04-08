Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Other News 8 April 2020 05:17 (UTC+04:00)
Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 62 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 32 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, as the number of infections from people arriving from abroad surged, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Mainland China’s imported cases stood at 1,042 as of Tuesday, up 59 from day earlier, according to the health authority.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 81,802 so far.

Tags:
