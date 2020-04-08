S. Korea reports 53 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 10,384

South Korea reported 53 more cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, up slightly from 47 new cases a day ago, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,384, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

South Korea has recorded around 100 or fewer daily new cases for more than three weeks, but health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.

The nation's death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by eight to 200, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

About 80 people recovered from the virus Tuesday, raising the total number of cured people to 6,776.

Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported nine and three new cases, respectively, the KCDC said. The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,803 and 1,320, respectively.

Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding 11 and 6 new cases, respectively.

The country also detected 14 new cases coming from overseas at border checkpoints, raising the country's total number of imported cases to 832.

Seeking to reduce the daily number of new infections to below 50, South Korea has extended strict guidelines on social distancing by two weeks to April 19. South Korea has tested 486,003 people so far.