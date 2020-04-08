Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 111 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The dead included a 48-year-old Russian, a 69-year-old Indian and a 69-year-old U.S. national, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said.

Since the pandemic escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,369 cases and 30 fatalities, while 888 patients have recovered and gone home.