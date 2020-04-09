Honduras registers 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 343 cases and 23 deaths
Honduras will extend its national curfew to April 19 as the country ramps up efforts to contain the coronavirus, the security ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Central American country registered 31 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 343 cases and 23 deaths, the system for risk prevention said.
