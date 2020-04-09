Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths
Thailand reported 54 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths on Thursday, including a 74-year-old French national, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
An 82-year-old Thai man also died, said a spokesman for the government’s Center for CoVID-19 Situation Administration.
The new cases include five Thais repatriated from Indonesia who had traveled to South Sulawesi province for a religious gathering last month before the event was postponed.
Thailand has reported a total of 2,423 cases and 32 fatalities, while 940 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak started in January.
