Other News 10 April 2020 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration

Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home.

