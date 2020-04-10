Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases
The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 119 new infections, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The death toll in the Southeast Asian country has reached 221, while confirmed cases totalled 4,195.
Sixteen more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 140, the ministry said in a bulletin.
