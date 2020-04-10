Singapore reports 198 new coronavirus infections and seventh death
Singapore reported 198 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,108, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its seventh death from the disease.
